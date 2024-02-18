Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

