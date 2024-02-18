Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,440 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,199,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703,550 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,965,000 after acquiring an additional 88,241 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

