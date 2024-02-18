Algorand Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $36.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00077666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00020331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,614,333 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

