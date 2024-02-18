Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

