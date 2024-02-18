Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.31. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.