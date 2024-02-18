Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $633.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

