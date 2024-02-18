Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 21,865,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,674,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

