Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,987,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. 5,169,111 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

