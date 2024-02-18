Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

