Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.46. 3,033,482 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

