Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,949. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

