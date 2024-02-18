Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,288 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.95. 625,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,609. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

