AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DIT

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $202.30 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $154.04 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at $389,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.