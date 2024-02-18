América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC raised América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,228 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 952,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

