American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $212.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $214.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

