American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $104,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

