Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Price Target at $9.40

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on NU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NU stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. NU has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NU by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,062,000 after acquiring an additional 253,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $39,234,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $3,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

