Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Price Target at $9.40

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
A number of analysts recently commented on NU shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NU by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,062,000 after acquiring an additional 253,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $39,234,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $3,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
