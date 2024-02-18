Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$27.14

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.7 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.90.

(Get Free Report

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.