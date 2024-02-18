Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$27.14

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.14.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
