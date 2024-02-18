Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $15.20

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

