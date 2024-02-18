Analyzing JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) & Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ)

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JSR and Venator Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get JSR alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Venator Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSR N/A N/A N/A $106.06 0.25 Venator Materials $2.17 billion 47.52 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -294.21

This table compares JSR and Venator Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

JSR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JSR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JSR and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSR N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of JSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JSR beats Venator Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSR

(Get Free Report)

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc. The company's Life Sciences Business offers services to support drug development, vitro reagents for diagnostics, research and raw materials for regent, bioprocess materials, etc. Its Plastics Business provides synthetic resins, including ABS, AES, AS, and ASA resins. The company's Other Business offers acrylic emulsion, water-based emulsion, and stain resistance. JSR Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Venator Materials

(Get Free Report)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.