Analyzing NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($1.26) -2.12 Hudbay Minerals $1.46 billion 1.32 $70.38 million $0.03 183.06

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudbay Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NioCorp Developments and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hudbay Minerals 0 0 6 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 349.44%. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.60%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Hudbay Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% Hudbay Minerals 1.32% 0.52% 0.20%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats NioCorp Developments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. It also holds 100% interest in the Lalor mine located near Snow Lake, Manitoba; the Copper World project located in Pima County, Arizona; and the Llaguen Project comprising 12 mining concessions covering an area of 8,900 hectares located in Trujillo, Peru. In addition, the company holds interests in Mason project located in Yerington District, Nevada, as well as operations in the mineral reserves and resources in Snow Lake regional deposits. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

