ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Trading Down 26.2%

Shares of ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) were down 26.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.92. Approximately 3,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.74.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

