Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 0.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of AON worth $264,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

AON stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.24. 519,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.38 and its 200-day moving average is $317.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

