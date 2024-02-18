Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 353.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

