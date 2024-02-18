AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APP. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.04.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $59.87 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 23.67%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock worth $50,806,354. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $165,057,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 2,856.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,271 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.