Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) Position Reduced by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 1.41% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $161,000.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ADME traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,321 shares. The company has a market cap of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

About Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

