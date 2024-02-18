Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,321 shares during the quarter. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.42% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF worth $38,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,506,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,448,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $478,000.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JUCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,732 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

