ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $146.24.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.