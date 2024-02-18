Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 3,302,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.