ArchPoint Investors Cuts Stake in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

ArchPoint Investors lowered its stake in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,866 shares during the quarter. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Spire Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter worth $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 1,032.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 725,343 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 133,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,202.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,839.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spire Global

About Spire Global

(Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.