ArchPoint Investors Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

ArchPoint Investors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 0.8% of ArchPoint Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,199. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

