Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,975 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 11.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 68.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 708,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 102.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 532,958 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 4,400,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,979. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

