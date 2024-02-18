Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ARDC opened at $13.66 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
