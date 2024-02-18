Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARDC opened at $13.66 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.