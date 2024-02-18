Ark Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Ark has a market capitalization of $172.56 million and $14.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001862 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002069 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001379 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002623 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,970,298 coins and its circulating supply is 178,971,068 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

