Art de Finance Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Art de Finance has a market cap of $235.30 million and $598,963.90 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance launched on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,636,284 tokens. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,636,283.941839 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.95402968 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $621,085.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.