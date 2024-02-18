ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Head-To-Head Analysis

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and Complete Solaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

ASE Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.84, indicating a potential downside of 18.47%. Complete Solaria has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.47%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.44% 10.31% 4.63% Complete Solaria N/A -1.11% -4.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Complete Solaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ASE Technology and Complete Solaria’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $18.69 billion 1.12 $1.02 billion $0.47 20.45 Complete Solaria $97.71 million 0.52 $5.98 million N/A N/A

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Risk and Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Complete Solaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

