ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get ASM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASM International

ASM International Trading Up 2.3 %

ASM International Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $622.17 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $317.36 and a 1 year high of $628.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $538.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.90.

(Get Free Report

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.