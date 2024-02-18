ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $38,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $928.94. 1,161,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $794.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.96. The stock has a market cap of $366.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $954.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

