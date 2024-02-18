ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $962.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML
ASML Stock Down 0.1 %
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.
ASML Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.