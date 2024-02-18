AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.3 %

AZN stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 47.40%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

