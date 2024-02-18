Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 929,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $258.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 340,177 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 112,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 242.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 671,830 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading

