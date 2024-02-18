Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870,237.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,297 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

