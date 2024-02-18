Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870,237.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.