ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) is Channing Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,810 shares during the period. ATI accounts for 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of ATI worth $71,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

