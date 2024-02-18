AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 280.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,332,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 982,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $8,538,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,721,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 532,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

