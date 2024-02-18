Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,168 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,753 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Autodesk worth $179,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,203 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 466,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

