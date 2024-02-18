Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Raised by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1,274.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 2.2% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,868,000 after purchasing an additional 78,331 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 324,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.12. 1,957,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

