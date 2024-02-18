Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.88.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

