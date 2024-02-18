Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Earnings Results

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $149.20 on Friday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Balchem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Balchem by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

