Balentine LLC Acquires New Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Balentine LLC owned 0.10% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 80.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $685.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Cuts Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.