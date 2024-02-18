Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 6,699.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

